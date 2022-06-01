IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil

Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil

Nearly 100 people are dead after floods and landslides brought on by nonstop rain wiped out neighborhoods in Northeastern Brazil. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports on how experts say these disasters could be linked to climate change. June 1, 2022

