IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Handyman arrested in connection to brutal murder of NYC mother 

    03:14

  • FAA finds YouTuber Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed plane in California

    02:29

  • Women push for inclusion and visibility in storm chasing

    05:54

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border

    02:45

  • Johnny Depp cross examined over explicit texts about Amber Heard

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Florida bride and caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Rep. Randy Fine sponsors bill to dissolve Disney's special governing status

    09:11

  • Sinking Tangier Island off Virginia coast shows impact of climate change

    03:45

  • Bucha resident returns home after Russian devastation 

    03:38

  • Uber driver turns in man who bragged about storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:43

  • Father speaks out after 8-year-old son detained on camera by Syracuse police

    07:12

  • Queens handyman arrested, charged in stabbing death of Orsolya Gaal

    04:04

  • Obama warns spread of disinformation is 'weakening' democracies

    03:36

  • Johnny Depp cross-examined with exhibits alleging drug use, explicit text messages

    04:08

  • Florida passes congressional map drawn by DeSantis after Democratic shutdown

    01:17

  • Pennsylvania Senate races heating up for both parties

    03:21

  • 'Mad Men' and Broadway star Robert Morse dies at 90

    00:24

  • Suspect arrested after New York woman's body found in duffel bag

    00:26

  • Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants

    00:58

  • Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

    04:15

NBC News NOW

Florida bride and caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

03:04

A Florida bride and her caterer now face felony charges after allegedly lacing food at her wedding with marijuana that sent unsuspecting guests to the hospital. New police body camera video shows a guest being wheeled out of the event on a stretcher after many reported feeling ill.April 22, 2022

  • Handyman arrested in connection to brutal murder of NYC mother 

    03:14

  • FAA finds YouTuber Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed plane in California

    02:29

  • Women push for inclusion and visibility in storm chasing

    05:54

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border

    02:45

  • Johnny Depp cross examined over explicit texts about Amber Heard

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Florida bride and caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

    03:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All