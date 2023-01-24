IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

    02:50

  • Despite $35 insulin price cap, pricing pressure continues

    04:18

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial underway

    01:27

  • New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed

    02:35

  • Monterey Park is latest U.S. city rocked by horrific gun violence

    01:08

  • Asian community in mourning after Monterey Park shooting

    02:21

  • 11 killed in Monterey Park mass shooting

    04:55

  • Tennessee to cut federal dollars to treat HIV

    01:51

  • CDC to utilize airplane sewage to track new Covid variants

    02:04

  • Two students killed at Iowa charter school shooting

    01:00

  • Surveillance video shows moment man disarms Monterey Park shooter

    02:53

  • Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre a fake

    02:28

  • Attorney: Tyre Nichols was 'a human piñata' for Memphis police

    03:40

  • Death toll rises in Monterey Park shooting

    05:21

  • Supreme Court justices deliver first case decisions in person post-pandemic

    01:32

  • Monterey Park mass shooting victim's family 'never imagined her life would end so suddenly'

    01:15

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis blocks African American studies class

    01:23

  • CBP investigating sexual misconduct allegations of former border patrol official

    02:08

  • Former FBI official arrested, faces charges of violating Russian sanctions

    01:32

  • Legendary Hawaiian surf contest showcases women alongside men for the first time

    04:46

NBC News NOW

Florida diver rescued after miraculous discovery on open ocean

01:24

An experienced Florida diver was caught in currents and swept out to sea leaving his family in desperation to search for him. NBC’s Sam Brock has the story of the moment he was discovered on the open ocean. Jan. 24, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

    02:50

  • Despite $35 insulin price cap, pricing pressure continues

    04:18

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial underway

    01:27

  • New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed

    02:35

  • Monterey Park is latest U.S. city rocked by horrific gun violence

    01:08

  • Asian community in mourning after Monterey Park shooting

    02:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All