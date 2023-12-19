IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Florida GOP chairman urged to resign amid rape allegations

03:04

Christian Ziegler, Florida's Republican Party Chairman, was suspended and stripped of most of his power in the wake of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault. As GOP leaders call for the embattled chairman's resignation, NBC News' Guad Venegas reports that Ziegler's wife, Bridget, has received calls to step down from her school board position.Dec. 19, 2023

