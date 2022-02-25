Florida Gov. DeSantis criticizes Biden and Fauci in CPAC speech
02:00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took shots at President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference but made no mention of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that was occurring as he was speaking. NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports from Orlando.Feb. 25, 2022
Controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill advances to Florida Senate
03:31
Now Playing
Florida Gov. DeSantis criticizes Biden and Fauci in CPAC speech
02:00
UP NEXT
Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant
03:01
Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?
04:12
U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?
03:54
U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine