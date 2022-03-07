Florida Gov. DeSantis says 'Don't Say Gay' bill was 'misrepresented' in the media
00:19
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is defending the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, telling reporters that the bill has been "misrepresented" in the media, and that the main goal is for no sexual instruction to be given to young students. March 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Secy. Blinken says talks of banning Russian oil 'very actively' disscused within administration
01:37
Final witnesses expected to testify in first Jan. 6 trial
02:00
Secy. Blinken says U.S. has credible evidence that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine
03:52
Conflict in Ukraine pushes oil prices over $130 per barrel
01:41
'I still feel pain': Couple shares impressions from the ground in Ukraine, leaving Kyiv
04:24
Photojournalist describes seeing Russia invasion unfold through camera roll