IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Obama to address House Democratic caucus

    00:43

  • Democrats, experts warn misinformation in Spanish intensifying ahead of midterms

    03:44

  • TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content

    00:40

  • Impact of the winter months on the LGBTQ community

    04:16

  • Couple arrested, charged with trying to launder billions in stolen bitcoins

    03:30

  • International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02

  • Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment 

    05:16

  • Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown co-sponsors anti-hazing legislation

    09:06

  • Dating apps ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ following romance scam allegations

    03:17

  • Canadian trucker protests shuts down major trading bridge to U.S.

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee investigates events up to a year before Capitol riot

    04:07

  • Peloton CEO John Foley steps down, company to cut 2,800 jobs

    03:09

  • Psaki: WH internal investigation found Eric Lander’s behavior was ‘inappropriate’

    02:18

  • IRS scraps plan to use facial recognition technology to cut down on fraud

    02:08

  • Teen arrested in homicide case that led to shooting death of Amir Locke

    01:49

  • Supreme court allows Alabama district map after lower court rules violation of voting rights act

    03:27

  • California governor announces expiration of indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

    01:50

  • Congress hopes to pass bill to fund government and avert shutdown before February deadline

    01:05

  • Eleven-year-old writes chapter book on Covid pandemic from child’s perspective

    04:16

  • Breaking down the 2022 Oscar nominations

    04:03

NBC News NOW

DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill

03:41

As Florida lawmakers move forward with a bill that would prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the state's primary schools, Governor Ron DeSantis is now signaling that he would support the legislation. NBC News' Cristian Benavides joins News Now to speak about the controversial bill and whether the state is expected to move forward.Feb. 9, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Obama to address House Democratic caucus

    00:43

  • Democrats, experts warn misinformation in Spanish intensifying ahead of midterms

    03:44

  • TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content

    00:40

  • Impact of the winter months on the LGBTQ community

    04:16

  • Couple arrested, charged with trying to launder billions in stolen bitcoins

    03:30

  • International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All