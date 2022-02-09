DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill
03:41
As Florida lawmakers move forward with a bill that would prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the state's primary schools, Governor Ron DeSantis is now signaling that he would support the legislation. NBC News' Cristian Benavides joins News Now to speak about the controversial bill and whether the state is expected to move forward.Feb. 9, 2022
UP NEXT
Obama to address House Democratic caucus
00:43
Democrats, experts warn misinformation in Spanish intensifying ahead of midterms
03:44
TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content
00:40
Impact of the winter months on the LGBTQ community
04:16
Couple arrested, charged with trying to launder billions in stolen bitcoins
03:30
International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031