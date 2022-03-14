DeSantis targets 2 Congressional seats held by Black lawmakers
06:51
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is targeting two congressional seats held by Black lawmakers, wanting a court fight aimed at provisions in the federal Voting Rights Act and Florida’s Constitution. NBC News’ Alison Morris is joined by NBC News political reporter Marc Caputo to discuss how the Florida Legislature has become a front line in the nation’s culture wars. March 14, 2022
Watch: Protestor with 'No War' sign walk onto Russian state TV set
00:56
Jane Campion apologizes after controversial comments about Williams sisters
04:06
Far-right groups boosting Russia propaganda against Ukraine
02:20
Now Playing
DeSantis targets 2 Congressional seats held by Black lawmakers
06:51
UP NEXT
Partisan local officials spark concerns over 'insider' threats to elections
03:01
Brother of Jussie Smollett says actor is being held in jail psych ward