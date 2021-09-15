IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Florida Governor DeSantis threatens to fine cities that impose vaccine mandates

As hospitals across the country struggle to cope with rising Covid-19 cases among the unvaccinated, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is threatening to fine cities and counties in the state thousands of dollars if they impose vaccine mandates. NBC News’ Maura Barrett breaks down how local state leaders and health workers are responding to the governor’s ban on vaccine mandates. Sept. 15, 2021

