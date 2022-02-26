Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation
The Florida House passes what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which restricts discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in some of the state’s classrooms. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on the criticism rising around the bill suggesting it targets LGBTQ youth. Feb. 26, 2022
