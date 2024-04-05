IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida increases patrol along border as Haitians seek refuge 
April 5, 202403:39

Hundreds of Haitians are making the journey across the sea to seek refuge as their country continues to be impacted by gang violence. Florida has increased its patrol presence to intercept some of the vessels carrying the migrants. April 5, 2024

