IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Boris Johnson under pressure ahead of U.K. report into Covid lockdown breaches

    04:09

  • Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition

    04:25

  • Covid hospitalizations decline in Rhode Island after omicron peak

    04:40

  • Boston man won’t receive heart transplant due to vaccination refusal 

    03:50

  • 6-year-old cancer survivor named honorary letter carrier

    02:06

  • Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional

    03:49

  • Newly authorized anti-viral pills combating Covid are difficult to access

    04:48

  • How to access the government’s rollout of free N95 masks

    01:31

  • First-time gun buyers driving up sales as gun violence numbers increase

    04:53

  • Cup Foods employee, FBI video analyst testify in trial of officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights

    05:40

  • Hospitals receive $2 billion in federal aid to fight Covid

    03:11

  • Second NYPD officer dies after domestic disturbance call

    04:30

  • New online SAT test will be shorter, report students' scores faster

    01:55

  • 'The metaverse is here to stay': Company digitizes celebrities into avatars for metaverse

    05:04

  • Taylor Swift slams Blur's frontman songwriting claims

    00:22

  • FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don't work against omicron

    01:29

  • Demand for Covid antiviral pills far outweighs supply

    06:38

  • What Arizona voters think of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after filibuster vote, censure

    04:25

  • New York judge strikes down state’s mask mandate

    03:45

NBC News NOW

Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation

02:49

A controversial Florida bill that would restrict the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom is being slammed by LGBTQ activists who have dubbed it the “don’t say gay" bill. NBC News’ Jo Yurcaba explains the specifics of the bill and how it could impact the LGBTQ community in the state. Jan. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Boris Johnson under pressure ahead of U.K. report into Covid lockdown breaches

    04:09

  • Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition

    04:25

  • Covid hospitalizations decline in Rhode Island after omicron peak

    04:40

  • Boston man won’t receive heart transplant due to vaccination refusal 

    03:50

  • 6-year-old cancer survivor named honorary letter carrier

    02:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All