Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation
A controversial Florida bill that would restrict the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom is being slammed by LGBTQ activists who have dubbed it the “don’t say gay" bill. NBC News’ Jo Yurcaba explains the specifics of the bill and how it could impact the LGBTQ community in the state. Jan. 26, 2022
