IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson alleges Rudy Giuliani groped her on Jan. 6

  • TikTok creators criticize 401ks and push life insurance instead

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    Florida law enforcement raised concern over DeSantis' crime comments

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia neighborhood fights rising 'tranq' epidemic

    05:10

  • Thieves steal olive oil in Spain after heatwave causes prices to soar

    03:56

  • Officials locate debris field in search for missing F-35 fighter jet

    01:48

  • Canada investigates link between Indian govt. and death of Sikh activist

    02:23

  • Marine Corps grounds all aircrafts after F-35 jet disappears

    03:14

  • Wild horse management costs taxpayers millions, impacting land and businesses

    07:09

  • Former Formula One racer threatens to sue to overturn 2008 championship

    03:25

  • IRS whistleblower in Hunter Biden probe concerned on how investigation was handled

    04:17

  • Special counsel seeks gag order for Trump in election interference case

    01:40

  • Hurricane, tropical storm warnings issued for Northeast ahead of Lee

    02:10

  • Texas man dies from flesh-eating bacteria after consuming oyster

    02:21

  • CDC approves new Covid vaccine for anyone over six months

    02:01

  • Portuguese distillery spills over 500,000 gallons of wine onto streets

    00:22

  • Why Google is facing DOJ in first major tech monopoly trial

    02:56

  • American explorer rescued after more than a week stuck inside Turkish cave

    03:59

  • Number of missing people from Maui wildfires drops to 66

    00:39

  • Florida approves controversial alternative to SAT for college admissions

    03:14

  • Judge denies Meadows' push to move Georgia election case to federal court

    02:58

NBC News NOW

Florida law enforcement raised concern over DeSantis' crime comments

02:45

Florida law enforcement officials were warned by their staff that recent crime comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis were based on incomplete data that makes the accuracy of the claim impossible to verify. Sept. 21, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • TikTok creators criticize 401ks and push life insurance instead

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    Florida law enforcement raised concern over DeSantis' crime comments

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia neighborhood fights rising 'tranq' epidemic

    05:10

  • Thieves steal olive oil in Spain after heatwave causes prices to soar

    03:56

  • Officials locate debris field in search for missing F-35 fighter jet

    01:48

  • Canada investigates link between Indian govt. and death of Sikh activist

    02:23
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All