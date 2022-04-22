IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama

    04:48

  • Good to Know: Walmart recalls zucchinis and Netflix announces new subscription options

    01:46

  • Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

    03:36

  • Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidates spar in first debate ahead of primaries

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    Florida lawmakers vote to dissolve Disney’s self-governing status

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city

    05:43

  • Handyman arrested in connection to brutal murder of NYC mother 

    03:14

  • FAA finds YouTuber Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed plane in California

    02:29

  • Women push for inclusion and visibility in storm chasing

    05:54

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border

    02:45

  • Johnny Depp cross examined over explicit texts about Amber Heard

    02:54

  • Florida bride and caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

    03:04

  • Florida Rep. Randy Fine sponsors bill to dissolve Disney's special governing status

    09:11

  • Sinking Tangier Island off Virginia coast shows impact of climate change

    03:45

  • Bucha resident returns home after Russian devastation 

    03:38

  • Uber driver turns in man who bragged about storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:43

  • Father speaks out after 8-year-old son detained on camera by Syracuse police

    07:12

  • Queens handyman arrested, charged in stabbing death of Orsolya Gaal

    04:04

  • Obama warns spread of disinformation is 'weakening' democracies

    03:36

  • Johnny Depp cross-examined with exhibits alleging drug use, explicit text messages

    04:08

NBC News NOW

Florida lawmakers vote to dissolve Disney’s self-governing status

04:25

Disney World is on the brink of losing its special self-governing status after Florida lawmakers voted yesterday to dissolve the theme park’s special tax district that has been in place for more than 50 years. NBC News’ Maura Barrett breaks down what’s next for Disney’s self-governing status and how Florida taxpayers are reacting. April 22, 2022

  • Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama

    04:48

  • Good to Know: Walmart recalls zucchinis and Netflix announces new subscription options

    01:46

  • Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

    03:36

  • Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidates spar in first debate ahead of primaries

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    Florida lawmakers vote to dissolve Disney’s self-governing status

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city

    05:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All