IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Romanian nationals charged in alleged crime ring

    03:16

  • Family of teen killed on Florida thrill ride settles lawsuit

    02:20

  • Settlement reached in Florida 'Free Fall' amusement ride death

    01:30

  • Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital

    03:04

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors over Trump’s $130K hush-money payment

    04:13

  • Thief steals and crashes California helicopter

    00:23

  • Pakistanis protest over attempted arrest of former Prime Minister Khan

    02:43

  • Podcaster and husband murdered by alleged stalker

    02:56

  • Man’s death leads to charges against 7 Virginia sheriff’s deputies

    01:46

  • Body found in shopping cart outside of California supermarket

    01:45

  • New York police seek suspects involved in racist subway attack

    01:25

  • Search underway for former Maryland governor's ex-chief of staff

    01:34

  • Suspect in custody following deadly Alabama shooting spree

    01:50

  • Texas girl found in North Carolina man's shed after alleged online grooming

    03:46

  • Woman scammed in 'virtual kidnapping' ploy

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    Florida man's wrongful 400-year prison sentence overturned

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Family of Mississippi Black man suspect white men murdered him

    02:25

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested in Chicago woman's fatal stabbing

    01:26

  • Trump slams Ron DeSantis in Iowa amid ongoing legal troubles

    03:55

  • North Carolina man arrested for alleged kidnapping of 13-year-old Texas girl

    01:43

NBC News NOW

Florida man's wrongful 400-year prison sentence overturned

01:53

NBC’s Morgan Chesky has the story of a wrongfully convicted Florida man, originally sentenced to 400 years in prison, who is now walking out to a fresh start after more than 30 years behind bars. March 15, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Romanian nationals charged in alleged crime ring

    03:16

  • Family of teen killed on Florida thrill ride settles lawsuit

    02:20

  • Settlement reached in Florida 'Free Fall' amusement ride death

    01:30

  • Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital

    03:04

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors over Trump’s $130K hush-money payment

    04:13

  • Thief steals and crashes California helicopter

    00:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All