Florida man sues St. Petersburg police after ride in van causes injury
March 20, 2024

A homeless man who was injured after riding unrestrained in a St. Petersburg Police Department van is suing the city. His attorneys say the accident, which was caught on camera, left him paralyzed. Warning: some viewers may find the video hard to watch.March 20, 2024

