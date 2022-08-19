IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Florida man survives 12-foot alligator attack

02:32

A Florida man was filming an instructional video for his company when he came face-to-face with a 12-foot alligator that bit him in the head. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how the man is now out of the hospital after suffering severe injuries to his skull and jaw. Aug. 19, 2022

