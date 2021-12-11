Mass shooting plot thwarted after students report Snapchat messages to police
02:20
Daytona Beach police arrested 19-year-old John Hagins, a student at Embry Riddle University, after two students reported alarming messages shared by Hagins on Snapchat to authorities. Hagins faces attempted murder and terrorism charges. NBC News' Kerry Sanders reports.Dec. 11, 2021
