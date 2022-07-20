IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Florida parents struggle to find places to vaccinate children against Covid

04:28

In Florida, some infants and young children have not received their first Covid-19 vaccine due to waitlists at pediatrician offices being weeks long. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez reports on how many parents are blaming Governor Ron DeSantis as he remains the only governor who refused to pre-order the vaccine for children under five. July 20, 2022

