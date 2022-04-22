IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Johnny Depp cross examined over explicit texts about Amber Heard

    02:54

  • Florida bride and caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Florida Rep. Randy Fine sponsors bill to dissolve Disney's special governing status

    09:11
  • UP NEXT

    Sinking Tangier Island off Virginia coast shows impact of climate change

    03:45

  • Bucha resident returns home after Russian devastation 

    03:38

  • Uber driver turns in man who bragged about storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:43

  • Father speaks out after 8-year-old son detained on camera by Syracuse police

    07:12

  • Queens handyman arrested, charged in stabbing death of Orsolya Gaal

    04:04

  • Obama warns spread of disinformation is 'weakening' democracies

    03:36

  • Johnny Depp cross-examined with exhibits alleging drug use, explicit text messages

    04:08

  • Florida passes congressional map drawn by DeSantis after Democratic shutdown

    01:17

  • Pennsylvania Senate races heating up for both parties

    03:21

  • 'Mad Men' and Broadway star Robert Morse dies at 90

    00:24

  • Suspect arrested after New York woman's body found in duffel bag

    00:26

  • Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants

    00:58

  • Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

    04:15

  • Recreational marijuana sales begin in New Jersey

    03:35

  • Florida lawmakers expected to strip Disney of self-governing status

    03:38

  • Does a mask still protect you from Covid if no one else is wearing one?

    05:20

  • Russia says it has captured Mariupol, Ukrainians still holed up in steel plant

    05:00

NBC News NOW

Florida Rep. Randy Fine sponsors bill to dissolve Disney's special governing status

09:11

The Florida State House voted to eliminate Disney’s special tax status after the company’s CEO pushed back on the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Florida Representative Randy Fine who sponsored the House version of this bill. April 22, 2022

  • Johnny Depp cross examined over explicit texts about Amber Heard

    02:54

  • Florida bride and caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Florida Rep. Randy Fine sponsors bill to dissolve Disney's special governing status

    09:11
  • UP NEXT

    Sinking Tangier Island off Virginia coast shows impact of climate change

    03:45

  • Bucha resident returns home after Russian devastation 

    03:38

  • Uber driver turns in man who bragged about storming Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All