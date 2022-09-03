IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • LAPD release bodycam footage in shooting of Black man

    Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban

    Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse

  • 34-year-old teacher kidnapped in Memphis

  • Moderna, Pfizer begin omicron booster roll out

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis

  • NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow

  • Labor Day weekend bringing travel surge, heat wave to U.S.

  • Apple employees demand more flexibility for company's return to office plan 

  • 'It's not a gun, bro': LAPD officers told man was unarmed before he was shot

  • Suspicious deaths under investigation at California assisted living facilities

  • CDC panel recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid booster shots

  • NYPD releases bodycam of officer punching woman in face

  • Elderly woman dragged out of car after disagreement with driver

  • 22nd child dies this year in U.S. after being left in hot car

  • Baseball stars rally around injured little leaguer

  • Migrant deaths increasing at U.S. southern border

  • Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for role in Capitol attack

  • Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

  • Students test scores plunge amid the pandemic

Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban

A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other “temporary shade structures” from the community’s mile-long beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how residents are now taking legal action amid the states blistering heat. Sept. 3, 2022

