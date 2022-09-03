Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban

LAPD release bodycam footage in shooting of Black man03:20
- Now Playing
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban02:53
- UP NEXT
Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse01:41
34-year-old teacher kidnapped in Memphis01:28
Moderna, Pfizer begin omicron booster roll out01:32
Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis01:31
NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow00:41
Labor Day weekend bringing travel surge, heat wave to U.S.02:09
Apple employees demand more flexibility for company's return to office plan04:48
'It's not a gun, bro': LAPD officers told man was unarmed before he was shot02:02
Suspicious deaths under investigation at California assisted living facilities01:14
CDC panel recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid booster shots00:41
NYPD releases bodycam of officer punching woman in face02:17
Elderly woman dragged out of car after disagreement with driver03:21
22nd child dies this year in U.S. after being left in hot car03:13
Baseball stars rally around injured little leaguer02:14
Migrant deaths increasing at U.S. southern border02:31
Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for role in Capitol attack04:35
Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day01:36
Students test scores plunge amid the pandemic01:59
LAPD release bodycam footage in shooting of Black man03:20
- Now Playing
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban02:53
- UP NEXT
Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse01:41
34-year-old teacher kidnapped in Memphis01:28
Moderna, Pfizer begin omicron booster roll out01:32
Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis01:31
Play All