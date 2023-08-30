IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida restaurant owner describes 'big loss' from Hurricane Idalia

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell freezing up again adds to list of recent health scares

    03:55

  • Idalia lessens to Category 1 hurricane as it moves across Florida and Georgia

    01:44

  • When patients can expect to see savings after Medicare reveals drug price negotiations

    01:51

  • Aqua fences surround Tampa hospital to prevent flooding from Idalia

    03:21

  • Five Proud Boys members to be sentenced for Jan. 6 riots

    02:24

  • UNC-Chapel Hill shooting suspect charged with murder

    02:32

  • Idalia expected to strengthen prior to Wednesday landfall

    05:54

  • Elton John in 'good health' after falling at his home

    01:52

  • University of South Carolina student killed entering wrong home

    01:42

  • Lahaina woman describes grief after parents, sister and nephew die in Maui wildfires

    02:14

  • United Auto Workers union authorizes strikes at GM, Ford, Stellantis

    03:09

  • All Trump co-defendants have surrendered in Georgia

    03:17

  • Oklahoma murders may be work of serial killer known as BTK

    02:17

  • China proposes limits on screen time for kids

    02:43

  • Explaining Putin's first comments on Prigozhin's death

    02:10

  • DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants

    01:45

  • Trump expected to surrender to authorities in Georgia

    02:58

  • Russian media: Wagner boss Prigozhin listed as passenger on crashed plane

    03:22

  • Giuliani en route to Georgia after others surrender in Trump probe

    01:33

NBC News NOW

Florida restaurant owner describes 'big loss' from Hurricane Idalia

02:57

Cedar Key, Fla. restaurant owner Jordan Keeton describes the damages his building suffered from Hurricane Idalia. His restaurant was damaged during past hurricanes.Aug. 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Florida restaurant owner describes 'big loss' from Hurricane Idalia

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell freezing up again adds to list of recent health scares

    03:55

  • Idalia lessens to Category 1 hurricane as it moves across Florida and Georgia

    01:44

  • When patients can expect to see savings after Medicare reveals drug price negotiations

    01:51

  • Aqua fences surround Tampa hospital to prevent flooding from Idalia

    03:21

  • Five Proud Boys members to be sentenced for Jan. 6 riots

    02:24
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All