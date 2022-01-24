Florida school district cancels lecture over critical race theory concerns
Citing concerns over critical race theory, a Florida school district canceled a professor’s civil rights history seminar, despite his lecture never covering the topic. NBC News' Marc Caputo reports on the heated debates over critical race theory in the state.Jan. 24, 2022
