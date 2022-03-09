IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine

    02:47

  • Watch: New Jersey father throws toddler out of burning building

    01:38

  • Ukrainians mark a solemn International Women’s Day

    02:34

  • California mother who allegedly faked kidnapping out on bail

    03:06
  • Threats and attacks on women in politics on the rise

    05:41

  • Apple unveils new products 

    02:32

  • How taxes can go towards presidential campaign funds

    04:29

  • CDC ramps up National Wastewater Surveillance System

    03:27

  • Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason

    02:17

  • Hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from university in Ukraine

    02:45

  • Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    00:27

  • CIA director: 'Putin has no endgame' in Ukraine as intel shows up to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed 

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy receives standing ovation after address to U.K. Parliament

    04:50

  • Plan to send Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets stalls

    01:38

  • Ukrainian women take up arms to defend country amid Russian invasion

    04:21

  • U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe

    03:12

  • House Intelligence Committee to hold annual hearing on worldwide threats

    03:35

  • U.S. collects evidence of possible Russian war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine

    02:38

NBC News NOW

Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill, restricting classroom conversations

02:21

The Florida Senate passed what critics call the “Don't Say Gay” bill that restricts conversations about sexual identity in classrooms with young students. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders explains how Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign it as some fear the bill could hurt young LGBTQ youth within the state. March 9, 2022

