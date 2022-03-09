Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill, restricting classroom conversations
The Florida Senate passed what critics call the “Don't Say Gay” bill that restricts conversations about sexual identity in classrooms with young students. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders explains how Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign it as some fear the bill could hurt young LGBTQ youth within the state. March 9, 2022
