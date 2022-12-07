IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Flu surge hits hospitals as Covid, RSV still spread

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    New study finds most people don't need eight cups of water a day

    02:25

  • Worst flu outbreak in a decade overwhelms hospitals

    02:13

  • Volunteering in your community could help with depression

    03:03

  • Prepare your skin for the winter weather with this checklist

    04:51

  • Experimental Alzheimer’s drug shows promising results in patients

    04:38

  • Viral flu surge is turning US’ ‘tripledemic’ fears into a reality

    02:20

  • Surge in children's illnesses affecting supply of over-the-counter drugs

    03:16

  • Flu cases skyrocket nationwide, pushing hospitals to brink

    01:35

  • Mindfulness program empowering students expands beyond Baltimore (Part 2)

    03:12

  • Mindfulness program empowering students expands beyond Baltimore (Part 1)

    03:20

  • China eases lockdown in some cities amid COVID backlash

    01:51

  • Virginia teens create 'period pantry' with free feminine hygiene products

    03:19

  • Common medical terms can often leave patients confused

    01:43

  • Work up a sweat indoors with this 10-minute workout

    03:49

  • How to keep calm and rested during the stressful holiday rush

    03:43

  • TODAY's Al Roker readmitted to hospital due to complications

    00:31

  • Tripledemic cases fill US pediatric hospital beds to capacity

    01:57

  • Author on how a morning 5-minute pep talk can change everything

    04:47

  • New Alzheimer’s drug could signal potential treatment breakthrough

    01:18

NBC News NOW

Flu surge hits hospitals as Covid, RSV still spread

03:00

Covid-19, RSV, and the flu infection numbers are currently spiking, generating concerns over a growing health crisis as winter approaches. NBC News’ Perry Russom reports from Chicago on how the "tripledemic" is hitting hospitals across the U.S., even forcing some to implement new visitor restrictions. Dec. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Flu surge hits hospitals as Covid, RSV still spread

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    New study finds most people don't need eight cups of water a day

    02:25

  • Worst flu outbreak in a decade overwhelms hospitals

    02:13

  • Volunteering in your community could help with depression

    03:03

  • Prepare your skin for the winter weather with this checklist

    04:51

  • Experimental Alzheimer’s drug shows promising results in patients

    04:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All