Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’

03:52

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia-Europe at the United States Institute of Peace, William Taylor, joins News NOW to discuss whether diplomacy can prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine and how the U.S. should be handling the tense situation. Jan. 24, 2022

