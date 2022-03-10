IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Focus remains on Russian oligarchs as western sanctions target elites

03:44

The U.K. is slapping big sanctions on Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich by freezing his assets including London’s Chelsea soccer team with the British government saying Abramovich has close ties to Vladimir Putin. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist explains the rags to riches story of the billionaire to demonstrate how these oligarchs generated their wealth over time. March 10, 2022

