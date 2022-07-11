IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Files allege Uber used illegal business practices to expand worldwide

    00:37
  • Now Playing

    Food, medicine shortages remain in Cuba one year after massive protests

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June

    00:56

  • Broadway’s ‘A Strange Loop’ highlights similar experiences despite differences

    03:35

  • Crime takes center stage in Ohio Senate race

    03:31

  • Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

  • Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug-related charges in Russia, faces 10-year sentence

    03:39

  • Biden to sign executive order to protect abortion access

    00:30

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during campaign speech

    06:06

  • How Highland Park shooting suspect’s confession could impact investigation

    03:01

  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns amid scandal, wave of party resignations

    03:59

  • Abortion trigger ban goes into effect in Mississippi, forcing state’s only clinic to close

    02:34

  • Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

    06:22

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect admits to July Fourth parade shooting

    05:06

  • How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens

    03:14

  • Illinois Congresswoman reacts to ‘tragic,’ ‘devastating’ Highland Park mass shooting

    05:36

  • ‘No more running’: Mother describes how toddler reacted to Highland Park mass shooting

    09:12

  • Biden to push ‘American Rescue Plan’ during trip to Cleveland

    03:49

  • Grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Sen. Graham and other Trump legal team members

    02:54

  • Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting

    03:54

NBC News NOW

Food, medicine shortages remain in Cuba one year after massive protests

03:34

July 11 marks one year since protests began in Cuba over food and medicine shortages, the biggest demonstrations the island had seen in over 50 years. NBC News' Ed Augustin reports on how the Cuban government reprimanded protesters and if any demands were met.July 11, 2022

  • Files allege Uber used illegal business practices to expand worldwide

    00:37
  • Now Playing

    Food, medicine shortages remain in Cuba one year after massive protests

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June

    00:56

  • Broadway’s ‘A Strange Loop’ highlights similar experiences despite differences

    03:35

  • Crime takes center stage in Ohio Senate race

    03:31

  • Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All