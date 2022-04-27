IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    New Mexico police release hours of body cam footage in 'Rust' shooting investigation

    02:53

  • Watch: Video shows shots ringing out during youth baseball game

    03:46

  • Texas student with intellectual disability celebrated admissions to 'Elevar' program

    01:44

  • Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery

    07:51

  • Watch: Video shows inside of school bus after being hit by speeding car

    03:29

  • Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin

    06:01

  • Supreme Court allows top-rated U.S. high school's new controversial admission policy

    03:52

  • Health care inflation threatening retirement security

    05:15

  • Blac Chyna sues Kardashian family for $100 million for alleged defamation

    02:35

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidates neck and neck while Republican voters remain undecided

    04:35

  • Progressive Democrats in Oregon seek to unseat congressman backed by national party

    02:59

  • Bipartisan Senate group considers changes to 1887 Electoral Count Act

    03:36

  • DeSantis signs law to establish election fraud unit in Florida

    02:57

  • Could China’s Covid outbreak be a warning to the rest of the world?

    03:47

  • How Covid burnout in the workforce is impacting women

    04:58

  • Newly released video shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing before fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    03:13

  • Text messages detail Trump administration’s efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:58

  • Former President Trump found in contempt of court over subpoenaed documents

    02:50

  • U.N. secretary-general urges Russia to commit to cease-fire in Ukraine

    05:11

NBC News NOW

Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week

06:54

Production officially began for Ford’s first electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, and according to the New York Times, two thousand of the trucks could be delivered next week. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by auto industry reporter Neal Boudette to discuss the company’s rollout of the vehicle. April 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    New Mexico police release hours of body cam footage in 'Rust' shooting investigation

    02:53

  • Watch: Video shows shots ringing out during youth baseball game

    03:46

  • Texas student with intellectual disability celebrated admissions to 'Elevar' program

    01:44

  • Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery

    07:51

  • Watch: Video shows inside of school bus after being hit by speeding car

    03:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All