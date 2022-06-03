IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • May job reports reveals U.S. employment still below pre-pandemic levels

    06:28

  • Escaped Texas inmate shot by police after allegedly killing five people

    02:28

  • No end in sight for Puerto Rico's electricity crisis

    03:27

  • Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

    05:13

  • Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 2022

    03:28

  • A look back at first 100 days of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Forecast: Florida on alert ahead of tropical storm Alex

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Police arrest man with body armor and high-capacity magazines outside Capitol

    01:04

  • Ukraine marks 100 days since Russian invasion with no end of war in sight

    02:21

  • Louisiana, Ohio considering arming teachers, staff in schools

    02:07

  • Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

    03:09

  • Biden: May jobs report shows 'sign of a healthy economy'

    01:13

  • New York lawmakers pass bill that could ban certain bitcoin mining operations

    00:38

  • California approves state's first robotaxi service

    00:28

  • U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May

    03:21

  • What happens when women are denied abortions?

    08:30

  • Deadly explosion in Colombian coal mine traps at least a dozen miners

    02:23

  • Hot air balloon collides with moving train in Wisconsin

    02:27

  • Biden after recent mass shootings: ‘It’s time to act, for the children we have lost’

    01:49

NBC News NOW

Forecast: Florida on alert ahead of tropical storm Alex

02:59

A system moving across the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen into tropical storm Alex and make landfall in south Florida. NBC News meteorologist Michelle Grossman tracks the path of the storm.June 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    May job reports reveals U.S. employment still below pre-pandemic levels

    06:28

  • Escaped Texas inmate shot by police after allegedly killing five people

    02:28

  • No end in sight for Puerto Rico's electricity crisis

    03:27

  • Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

    05:13

  • Activists fight wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation proposed in 2022

    03:28

  • A look back at first 100 days of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All