Former advisor to President Zelenskyy speaks on Russian invasion of Ukraine
07:39
Throughout the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Vlodimir Zelenskyy has released video messages talking directly to his citizens and world leaders as he remains in Kyiv. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by a former advisor to President Zelenskyy, Igor Novikov, to discuss what makes his messaging so effective. March 11, 2022
