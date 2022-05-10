IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Former AZ deputy arrested for allegedly stealing wedding gifts

03:19

Former sheriff’s deputy, Landon Rankin, has been arrested in Arizona and accused of crashing at least 11 weddings after surveillance video shows him allegedly posing as a wedding guest and stealing gifts. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez speaks with one bride who claims Rankin stole thousands of dollars which the newlyweds planned to use towards their first home. May 10, 2022

