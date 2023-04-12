Former care workers face charges after live streaming alleged elder abuse

- Now Playing
Former care workers face charges after live streaming alleged elder abuse03:33
Louisville gunman purchased rifle one week prior to shooting03:56
Texas governor wants to pardon man who killed Black Lives Matter protester03:23
Opening statements begin in trial of 'doomsday mom' Lori Vallow accused of killing two children03:02
Louisville police release names of four people killed in bank shooting05:03
WSJ reporter arrested in Russia declared 'wrongfully detained' by U.S.03:55
Orlando shooting leaves three victims, gunman dead01:53
Police confirm multiple casualties in Louisville shooting01:34
Grand jury to convene over fatal shooting of of Jayland Walker03:49
Number of Americans supporting decision to charge Trump rises07:01
Texas man convicted of killing protester at 2020 BLM rally could be pardoned02:22
Worshippers restrain suspect after Imam stabbed at New Jersey mosque01:48
Texas governor calls for pardon of man who fatally shot Black Lives Matter protester02:04
Police investigating shooting at Delaware mall that left 3 people in the hospital00:59
Woman killed after 13-year-old crashes stolen car in California01:08
South Carolina beach shooting injures 6 at senior skip day event00:41
Officials arrest two juveniles in connection to Florida murders03:02
New Mexico police fatally shoot man after responding to wrong home02:13
Former Manhattan Assistant DA: 'A very, very solid case' against Trump04:05
House GOP subpoenas ex-prosecutor in probe of Trump indictment07:04
Former care workers face charges after live streaming alleged elder abuse03:33
