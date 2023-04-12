IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former care workers face charges after live streaming alleged elder abuse

Former care workers face charges after live streaming alleged elder abuse

Officials say two Florida elder care workers abused a dementia patient and are accused of live streaming the incident. NBC’s Steven Romo has more on the charges the workers are now facing. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. April 12, 2023

    Former care workers face charges after live streaming alleged elder abuse

