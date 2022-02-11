IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact 05:58 Los Angeles sweeps homeless encampments ahead of Super Bowl 04:16 Hallie Jackson NOW - Feb. 10 | NBC News NOW 44:51
Now Playing
Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris plead guilty in sex abuse case 00:17
UP NEXT
Vermont lawmakers vote on constitutional amendment guaranteeing right to abortion, contraception 02:58 What's next for policing in Minneapolis? 04:47 Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California 02:06 Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states 03:19 House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents 02:24 Are major companies living up to their net-zero pledges to combat climate change? 04:54 Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process 03:59 Why one Harvard student created the first Korean Disney princess 04:29 Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records 00:34 Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump 04:06 Russia, Belarus hold military drills as Biden weighs evacuating Americans from Ukraine 06:33 Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time 00:23 Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns 00:27 Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 02:38 DOJ arrests New York couple in $3.6 billion bitcoin laundering scheme 03:24 Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits 03:00 Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris plead guilty in sex abuse case 00:17
Jerry Harris, a former star in Netflix's "Cheer," plead guilty in his child pornography case. Harris has been held without bond since his arrest in September 2020 for allegedly eliciting minors for sex at cheerleading competitions.
Feb. 11, 2022 Read More U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact 05:58 Los Angeles sweeps homeless encampments ahead of Super Bowl 04:16 Hallie Jackson NOW - Feb. 10 | NBC News NOW 44:51
Now Playing
Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris plead guilty in sex abuse case 00:17
UP NEXT
Vermont lawmakers vote on constitutional amendment guaranteeing right to abortion, contraception 02:58 What's next for policing in Minneapolis? 04:47