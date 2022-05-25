IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former editor-in-chief of InStyle Laura Brown shares advice on changing careers

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    How to save on gas, travel during busy Memorial Day weekend

    03:52

  • What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

    04:43

  • Fifth-grader with alopecia creates nonprofit to send painting kits to children’s hospitals

    01:35

  • New exhibition at the National Gallery of Art gives viewers global journey through Black history

    01:39

  • Baby giraffe able to walk with the help of human orthopedic group

    01:31

  • Lucy Westlake becomes youngest American woman to climb Mount Everest

    01:45

  • Rita Moreno on facing adversity in Hollywood as an immigrant

    24:22

  • Inspiring America: How Christy Turlington Burns Found a New Purpose

    22:54

  • Kids learn how to fish and more from inspiring Florida program

    01:45

  • Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List – The Olympians

    06:27

  • Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List – Americans Helping Ukrainians

    05:33

  • Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List – Christy Turlington Burns

    06:08

  • Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List – Gwynne Shotwell

    06:07

  • Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List – Katharine Hayhoe

    06:20

  • Americans hosting and helping Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

    02:03

  • Ultramarathon runner inspires as he races toward his goals

    01:39

  • Glass Half Full recycles bottles into a force for good in New Orleans

    01:35

  • LA’s new women’s soccer team Angel City FC wins debut home opener

    02:03

  • NASA’s Jessica Watkins on heading to the ISS: A step toward ‘a very exciting future’

    02:08

NBC News NOW

Former editor-in-chief of InStyle Laura Brown shares advice on changing careers

03:38

NBC News’ Alison Morris sits down with the former editor-in-chief of InStyle, Laura Brown to talk about life after leaving the magazine and to share advice on changing careers. May 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former editor-in-chief of InStyle Laura Brown shares advice on changing careers

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    How to save on gas, travel during busy Memorial Day weekend

    03:52

  • What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

    04:43

  • Fifth-grader with alopecia creates nonprofit to send painting kits to children’s hospitals

    01:35

  • New exhibition at the National Gallery of Art gives viewers global journey through Black history

    01:39

  • Baby giraffe able to walk with the help of human orthopedic group

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All