IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Marine captured in El Salvador after allegedly killing girlfriend

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    Former employee sues manager, highlights vulnerabilities for undocumented workers

    06:50
  • UP NEXT

    Vegan Florida mom sentenced to life in baby's starvation death

    01:23

  • Blast at Detroit marijuana grow house leaves several injured

    01:26

  • DA: Atlanta's 'Drug Rich' gang targeted celebrities, athletes

    01:34

  • Cold case reignited by podcast leads to murder conviction in Australia

    01:23

  • Scooter-driving robbers strike across NYC

    03:06

  • Buying whipped cream? Bring I.D.

    01:33

  • Suspect in deadly Detroit shootings arrested

    01:52

  • Three killed, two officers injured after shootout in northern Phoenix

    01:01

  • Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women

    03:16

  • Watch: Florida police pursue stolen box truck in wild car chase

    02:31

  • Howard University bomb threats force evacuations

    01:54

  • Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza accused in gang rape

    03:06

  • Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein mentor, found dead in Connecticut home

    01:37

  • Two dead, two wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

    00:31

  • ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity

    03:40

  • Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital

    02:21

  • Arkansas deputy in violent arrest video faces more accusations

    02:02

  • Bodycam footage shows weapons cache found at N.J. hospital

    02:13

NBC News NOW

Former employee sues manager, highlights vulnerabilities for undocumented workers

06:50

Many undocumented people are afraid to report abuse or any other crimes out of fear of deportation. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley sat down with one woman who says her immigration status left her vulnerable in the face of horrific abuse from her boss. Warning: Viewers may find some of the details difficult to hear. Aug. 31, 2022

  • Former Marine captured in El Salvador after allegedly killing girlfriend

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    Former employee sues manager, highlights vulnerabilities for undocumented workers

    06:50
  • UP NEXT

    Vegan Florida mom sentenced to life in baby's starvation death

    01:23

  • Blast at Detroit marijuana grow house leaves several injured

    01:26

  • DA: Atlanta's 'Drug Rich' gang targeted celebrities, athletes

    01:34

  • Cold case reignited by podcast leads to murder conviction in Australia

    01:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All