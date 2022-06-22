IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former energy executive charged in connection to environmental activist's murder

03:12

Former energy executive Roberto David Castillo has been sentenced in Honduras for orchestrating the murder of environmental activist Berta Cáceres in 2016. NBC News' Steve Patterson reports on how Cáceres' murder sparked outrage across the country demanding accountability. June 22, 2022

