  Dorothy Carvello speaks out amid allegations of assault against Atlantic Records

    07:23
    Former executive sues Atlantic Records for years of alleged sexual harassment and assault

    04:18
NBC News NOW

Former executive sues Atlantic Records for years of alleged sexual harassment and assault

04:18

Former music executive Dorothy Carvello is suing Atlantic Records, legendary music producer Ahmet Ertegun, and his estate, alleging sexual abuse that she was subjected to by men in power.March 9, 2023

