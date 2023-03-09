Former executive sues Atlantic Records for years of alleged sexual harassment and assault

Dorothy Carvello speaks out amid allegations of assault against Atlantic Records07:23
- Now Playing
Former executive sues Atlantic Records for years of alleged sexual harassment and assault04:18
- UP NEXT
Pension reform proposal in France sparks mass protests02:11
Emma Watson, Scarlett Johansson appear in sexually suggestive deepfake ads against their will03:44
Influencer pleads guilty to stealing identities, spending Covid relief money03:01
DeSantis promotes Florida in state of the state address05:47
Bruce Willis’ wife calls out paparazzi03:12
Israeli forces kill six in West Bank Raid02:08
Trump blasts leaders of the past, Gov. DeSantis at CPAC04:22
Parents file lawsuit alleging fertility clinic used wrong embryo03:12
Anti-government protests in Israel turn violent02:54
Protests in Colombia leave 2 dead, over 70 police officers held hostage freed01:54
iPhone distress signal leads to rescue of driver who crashed into canal03:58
Ukrainian girl travels to U.S. for life-changing surgery04:42
At least three reported tornadoes across South02:22
Major GOP stars to skip CPAC conference02:21
Electronic data lead jury to find Alex Murdaugh guilty of double murder03:33
Breaking down the guilty verdict in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial04:20
Iranian government to investigate series of poisonings02:17
Pennsylvania man accused of trying to bring explosive on plane01:21
Dorothy Carvello speaks out amid allegations of assault against Atlantic Records07:23
- Now Playing
Former executive sues Atlantic Records for years of alleged sexual harassment and assault04:18
- UP NEXT
Pension reform proposal in France sparks mass protests02:11
Emma Watson, Scarlett Johansson appear in sexually suggestive deepfake ads against their will03:44
Influencer pleads guilty to stealing identities, spending Covid relief money03:01
DeSantis promotes Florida in state of the state address05:47
Play All