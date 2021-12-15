Former 'General Hospital' star sues ABC over vaccine mandate
Ingo Rademacher, who starred in ABC’s “General Hospital” for 25 years, is now suing after he was fired for refusing to be vaccinated for Covid-19, saying the network discriminated against him. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports. Dec. 15, 2021
