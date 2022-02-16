IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Honduras president arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in U.S. 01:49
The former president of Honduras was arrested on the front steps of his home at the request of U.S. officials who demanded his extradition to face drug trafficking charges in the states. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has more on the story.
Feb. 16, 2022
Former Honduras president arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in U.S.
