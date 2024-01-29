IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Former IRS contractor sentenced to prison for leaking Trump’s tax returns

02:07

Charles Littlejohn, the former IRS contractor who leaked the tax records of former President Donald Trump to The New York Times, was sentenced to five years in prison. He also leaked the tax records of billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to ProPublica.Jan. 29, 2024

