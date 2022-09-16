IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Werewolf killer' who stabbed man 50 times poses as 'easygoing adventurer' on dating app

    Former Kansas cop arrested, accused of preying on women

    Ohio mother charged after second child dies while co-sleeping

  • FBI charges Massachusetts woman with Boston Children's Hospital bomb threat

  • Judge considers banning cameras during Lori Vallow murder trial

  • Cardi B sentenced to community service for strip club brawl

  • Arrest made in California teen's fatal overdose

  • Former Kansas police detective arrested by FBI in connection to sexual assaults

  • Texas doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with IV bags, leading to colleague's death

  • Texas doctor arrested in connection to tainted IV death

  • 'Werewolf Killer' dating profile draws scrutiny

  • Driver dies after crashing into gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

  • Nevada man accused in 1972 Hawaii murder

  • Former Boston banker accused of multiple knifepoint rapes

  • Prosecutors request new trial in 'Serial' podcast's Adnan Syed murder case

  • 17-year-old human trafficking victim ordered to pay her alleged rapist's family

  • R. Kelly found guilty on six counts of child pornography

  • Video shows Colorado deputy shoot man to death after call for help

  • Defense abruptly rests in trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

  • New details emerge in Northeastern University package blast

Former Kansas cop arrested, accused of preying on women

Former Kansas police officer Robert Golubski is now in FBI custody after being accused of preying on women. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how the 69-year-old was charged with federal civil rights violations and faces life in prison if convicted. Sept. 16, 2022

