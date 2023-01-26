D.A. on Memphis officers: 'Actions of all of them' resulted in death of Tyre Nichols

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced murder charges for five former Memphis police officers in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols. The officers were charged with second-degree murder, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of acting in concert to commit aggravated assault. “We need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” said Mulroy.Jan. 26, 2023