IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    D.A. on Memphis officers: 'Actions of all of them' resulted in death of Tyre Nichols

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Five Memphis police officers arrested in death of Tyre Nichols

    03:33

  • Louisiana man sentenced in Grindr attempted murder plot

    01:34

  • 29-year-old woman poses as teen to enroll in N.J. high school

    01:58

  • Monterey Park shooting victims mourned outside dance studio

    01:23

  • Monterey Park shooting suspect left getaway motorcycle near scene

    02:07

  • Alaskan puppy bus goes viral on social media

    00:50

  • Differentiating winter storm watch, warning & advisory

    01:46

  • Eyewitness describes horrific Monterey Park tragedy

    03:19

  • New Orleans now nation's murder capital

    06:35

  • Hulu, Adult Swim cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator

    02:45

  • Meta executive says Trump's risk to public safety on social media has 'significantly receded' 

    04:45

  • Florida diver opens up after being rescued at sea by his mom

    02:06

  • Harris says Congress has power to pass ‘reasonable’ gun laws amid recent mass shootings

    01:38

  • Virginia school removes superintendent after student shoots teacher

    02:01

  • Conjoined twins separated in miracle procedure

    01:41

  • Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends

    02:16

  • More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts

    02:48

  • Newport News teacher’s lawyer alleges school missed warnings in 6-year-old shooting

    02:01

  • Study finds Covid infections linked to high cholesterol

    00:44

NBC News NOW

D.A. on Memphis officers: 'Actions of all of them' resulted in death of Tyre Nichols

03:17

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced murder charges for five former Memphis police officers in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols. The officers were charged with second-degree murder, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of acting in concert to commit aggravated assault. “We need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” said Mulroy.Jan. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    D.A. on Memphis officers: 'Actions of all of them' resulted in death of Tyre Nichols

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Five Memphis police officers arrested in death of Tyre Nichols

    03:33

  • Louisiana man sentenced in Grindr attempted murder plot

    01:34

  • 29-year-old woman poses as teen to enroll in N.J. high school

    01:58

  • Monterey Park shooting victims mourned outside dance studio

    01:23

  • Monterey Park shooting suspect left getaway motorcycle near scene

    02:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All