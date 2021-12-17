IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What to expect from former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter's testimony
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who has been charged in the shooting death of Duante Wright, has agreed to testify in her own defense and is expected to take the stand after the prosecution wrapped up its arguments. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down how Potter’s testimony could impact the trial.
What to expect from former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s testimony 04:22
