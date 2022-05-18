IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting

    02:18

  • Biden announces plans to lift some Trump-era restrictions on Cuba

    03:18

  • Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial

    03:44

  • Dallas police arrest suspect in Asian-owned hair salon shooting 

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    Former New York student's story goes viral on Instagram, helping fund debate league

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor speaks out: 'He came into my community with hate'

    03:07

  • Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting

    01:59

  • Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus 

    02:06

  • Biden announces plans to reverse Trump-era restrictions on Cuba

    00:24

  • Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates

    04:21

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast

    02:11

  • Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41

  • Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off

    03:40

  • Watch: Good Samaritans rescue Florida woman who passed out while driving

    03:48

  • Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs

    02:44

  • Connecticut man indicted for allegedly murdering his mother on fishing trip

    03:31

  • Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid 

    02:42

  • Chef Mario Batali declared not guilty in sexual misconduct trial

    04:14

NBC News NOW

Former New York student's story goes viral on Instagram, helping fund debate league

01:49

Former debate student Jonathan Conyers’ story of how his high school teacher changed his life after a run-in with law enforcement has gone viral on the popular Instagram page “Humans of New York.”May 18, 2022

  • Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting

    02:18

  • Biden announces plans to lift some Trump-era restrictions on Cuba

    03:18

  • Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial

    03:44

  • Dallas police arrest suspect in Asian-owned hair salon shooting 

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    Former New York student's story goes viral on Instagram, helping fund debate league

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor speaks out: 'He came into my community with hate'

    03:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All