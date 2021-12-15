IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black family sees home value increase $500K after erasing themselves from appraisal

    03:36

  • Michigan hospital facing surge of unvaccinated patients

    02:58

  • Former 'General Hospital' star sues ABC over vaccine mandate

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    Former NFL player accused of murder-suicide had CTE

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Condors surprise scientists with ability to reproduce asexually

    03:30

  • DHS fears critical flaw in software program could lead to widespread hacks

    03:25

  • Feds say Texas man hired hitmen to kill mistress and blackmailer

    00:21

  • Why smash-and-grab robberies at pharmacies pose risk to consumers

    03:42

  • Survivors relive night deadly tornadoes struck: ‘I thought I was going to die’

    01:17

  • Federal Trade Commission takes Martin Shkreli to trial over drug price hike

    00:12

  • Prosecutors focus on police department’s use-of-force policies in Kim Potter trial

    03:00

  • Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan

    02:19

  • NFL player Carl Nassib designs rainbow shoes to support LGBTQ community

    00:41

  • How a Tiktoker traded her way from bobby pin to dream home

    01:12

  • Spring-like temperatures likely helped fuel December tornadoes

    07:38

  • Golden Globes announce award nominations but does Hollywood care?

    03:13

  • Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado

    02:21

  • Oxford school district facing $100 million lawsuit over school shooting

    02:12

  • House to take up criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows

    06:54

  • ‘It just picked us up and threw us around’: Kentucky resident describes night of tornado

    02:52

NBC News NOW

Former NFL player accused of murder-suicide had CTE

03:13

Experts at Boston University say that former NFL player Phillip Adams had an unusually severe case of CTE when he killed six people and then himself earlier this year. NBC News’ Sam Brock has the details. Dec. 15, 2021

  • Black family sees home value increase $500K after erasing themselves from appraisal

    03:36

  • Michigan hospital facing surge of unvaccinated patients

    02:58

  • Former 'General Hospital' star sues ABC over vaccine mandate

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    Former NFL player accused of murder-suicide had CTE

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Condors surprise scientists with ability to reproduce asexually

    03:30

  • DHS fears critical flaw in software program could lead to widespread hacks

    03:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All