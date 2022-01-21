Former nursing home chain owner faces 22 federal tax and labor charges
A former owner of a national chain of nursing homes has been charged with 22 federal charges after failing to pay federal taxes and allegedly committing labor violations. NBC News' Laura Strickler speaks about her reporting.Jan. 21, 2022
