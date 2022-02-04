Activists: ‘livid’ ex-officer who killed Laquan McDonald released early
01:08
Activists are frustrated that ex-officer Jason Van Dyke was released early from prison after serving only half of his original sentence. Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.Feb. 4, 2022
