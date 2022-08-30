Former Olympian Dominique Dawes on 3 Black female gymnasts sweeping the podium

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Three Black female gymnasts make history at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, sweeping medals. Former Olympian and 4-time medalist Dominique Dawes joins Tom Llamas to speak about the historic moment and the challenges facing young gymnasts in the sport.Aug. 30, 2022

