Former Pope Benedict admits ‘grievous fault’ after report on alleged sexual abuse
00:37
Former Pope Benedict is asking for forgiveness after a report from a German law firm criticized his handling of four cases of alleged sexual abuse when he was Archbishop of Munich between 1977 and 1982. While not admitting any personal wrongdoing, the former pope describes a “grievous fault” in the handling of the cases. Feb. 8, 2022
Breaking down the 2022 Oscar nominations
04:03
Digital therapy aims to help teens fight depression
03:22
State of emergency declared in Ottawa amid anti-vaccine mandate protest
04:41
Now Playing
Former Pope Benedict admits ‘grievous fault’ after report on alleged sexual abuse
00:37
UP NEXT
Trump takes aim at Wisconsin ballot drop boxes
04:05
Critical diplomatic talks underway as Russian forces gather on Ukrainian border